Get ready for AWS IPv6 day

AWS is celebrating IPv6 day on June 8, 2023 with a full day (10:30AM PST – 6:30PM PST) of live streamed video content!

Let’s face it, dealing with IPv4 addresses can be exhausting 🙃, but moving to IPv6 can be as daunting. The folks behind the The Routing Loop Twitch channel have planned a full day of streams on IPv6 at AWS to help you out. There will be content for folks just getting started with IPv6, and more advanced discussions about the best path to adoption, using IPv6 with containers, and IPv6 for edge connectivity. As a bonus, they will dive into how two newer AWS services, AWS Cloud WAN and Amazon VPC Lattice, can help. And because it’s Twitch, there are lots of opportunities to ask questions and interact with the AWS experts.

To help make your adoption journey faster and easier, AWS is continuously expanding support for IPv6. We started in 2011 with IPv6 support in Elastic Load Balancing, and over the years we added Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Route 53, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), and many more services. Today, over 30 AWS services support IPv6, including Application and Network Load Balancers, Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (EKS), AWS Site-to-Site VPN, and many more (check out the AWS IPv6 support page for the full list). Just in 2023, AWS Network Firewall, Amazon Athena, and AWS Global Accelerator expanded support for IPv6, and we will continue to add more!

10:30am – 11:00 PST – Welcome to AWS IPv6 day – Introduction to IPv6

What is IPv6 and why it matters.

11:00am – 12:00 PST – Features and capabilities

How to think about IPv6 adoption. Should I use dual stack? Should I start at the edge?

12:00pm – 1:00 PST – Containers from the Couch: IPv6

A look into IPv6 for containers with our friends from “Containers from the Couch”

1:00pm- 1:30 PST – Business cases and adoption paths

How to piece together all the features and capabilities into a consistent IPv6 adoption strategy.

1:30pm – 2:00 PST – Customer #1 – architecture review

Hear from an AWS customer about their IPv6 architecture and deployment strategy.

2:00pm – 3:00 PST – Build IPv6 Global Networks with AWS Cloud WAN

Explore AWS Cloud WAN and other network connectivity services and how they can help with IPv6 deployments.

3:00pm – 3:30 – Customer #2 – architecture review

Hear from another AWS customer and their IPv6 architecture and adoption strategy.

3:30pm – 4:00 PST – Leadership Fireside Chat

Fireside chat with AWS leadership/engineering, sharing their view on IPv6 today and in the future.

4:00pm – 5:00 PST – Amazon VPC Lattice

Learn about secure and scalable service connectivity with IPv6 with the new Amazon VPC Lattice.

5:00pm – 6pm PST – IPv6 perimeter and edge.

Edge connectivity and security on IPv6 – CloudFront, AGA, and public dual stack load balancers.

6:00pm – 6:30pm PST – Get started with IPv6 on AWS today!

We’ll connect all the dots and put everything together, bring your questions!