Get ready for AWS IPv6 day
AWS is celebrating IPv6 day on June 8, 2023 with a full day (10:30AM PST – 6:30PM PST) of live streamed video content!
Let’s face it, dealing with IPv4 addresses can be exhausting 🙃, but moving to IPv6 can be as daunting. The folks behind the The Routing Loop Twitch channel have planned a full day of streams on IPv6 at AWS to help you out. There will be content for folks just getting started with IPv6, and more advanced discussions about the best path to adoption, using IPv6 with containers, and IPv6 for edge connectivity. As a bonus, they will dive into how two newer AWS services, AWS Cloud WAN and Amazon VPC Lattice, can help. And because it’s Twitch, there are lots of opportunities to ask questions and interact with the AWS experts.
The show starts at 10:30AM PST on June 8, 2023
To help make your adoption journey faster and easier, AWS is continuously expanding support for IPv6. We started in 2011 with IPv6 support in Elastic Load Balancing, and over the years we added Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Route 53, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), and many more services. Today, over 30 AWS services support IPv6, including Application and Network Load Balancers, Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (EKS), AWS Site-to-Site VPN, and many more (check out the AWS IPv6 support page for the full list). Just in 2023, AWS Network Firewall, Amazon Athena, and AWS Global Accelerator expanded support for IPv6, and we will continue to add more!
Here’s the lineup for the day:
10:30am – 11:00 PST – Welcome to AWS IPv6 day – Introduction to IPv6
What is IPv6 and why it matters.
11:00am – 12:00 PST – Features and capabilities
How to think about IPv6 adoption. Should I use dual stack? Should I start at the edge?
12:00pm – 1:00 PST – Containers from the Couch: IPv6
A look into IPv6 for containers with our friends from “Containers from the Couch”
1:00pm- 1:30 PST – Business cases and adoption paths
How to piece together all the features and capabilities into a consistent IPv6 adoption strategy.
1:30pm – 2:00 PST – Customer #1 – architecture review
Hear from an AWS customer about their IPv6 architecture and deployment strategy.
2:00pm – 3:00 PST – Build IPv6 Global Networks with AWS Cloud WAN
Explore AWS Cloud WAN and other network connectivity services and how they can help with IPv6 deployments.
3:00pm – 3:30 – Customer #2 – architecture review
Hear from another AWS customer and their IPv6 architecture and adoption strategy.
3:30pm – 4:00 PST – Leadership Fireside Chat
Fireside chat with AWS leadership/engineering, sharing their view on IPv6 today and in the future.
4:00pm – 5:00 PST – Amazon VPC Lattice
Learn about secure and scalable service connectivity with IPv6 with the new Amazon VPC Lattice.
5:00pm – 6pm PST – IPv6 perimeter and edge.
Edge connectivity and security on IPv6 – CloudFront, AGA, and public dual stack load balancers.
6:00pm – 6:30pm PST – Get started with IPv6 on AWS today!
We’ll connect all the dots and put everything together, bring your questions!
You can find more info on The Routing Loop!
Can’t wait for June 8?
Here’s a list of the top blog posts on IPv6 from the past few years:
- Introducing IPv6-only subnets and EC2 instances
- Dual-stack IPv6 architectures for AWS and hybrid networks
- Architect dual stack Amazon VPC with multiple IPv6 CIDR blocks – Part 1
- Architect dual stack Amazon VPC with multiple IPv6 CIDR blocks – Part 2
- Centralizing outbound Internet traffic for dual stack IPv4 and IPv6 VPCs
- Gateway Load Balancer support for IPv6
- New for AWS Global Accelerator – Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Support
- Let Your IPv6-only Workloads Connect to IPv4 Services
- Bring Your IPv6 Address Space to Amazon VPC IP Address Manager (IPAM)
- Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Adds IPv6 Networking
- Expedite your IPv6 adoption with PrivateLink services and endpoints
