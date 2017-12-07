AWS Single Sign-On

With AWS SSO, you can enable a highly-available SSO service for your organization with just a few clicks. There is no additional infrastructure to deploy or maintain. All administrative and SSO activity is recorded in AWS CloudTrail, helping you meet your audit and compliance requirements. You can centrally view when users attempt to access accounts and applications, including from what IP address. You can also view when users are granted access to accounts and applications, when their assigned permissions to an AWS account are changed, and when their SSO access is removed. Using AWS SSO, you have the visibility to audit SSO activity in one place.

