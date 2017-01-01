AWS Device Farm

Improve the quality of your iOS, Android, and web applications by testing against real mobile devices in the AWS Cloud

Start Testing Today

Your first 1000 minutes are free*

Device List

Pricing

FAQs

Documentation

Blog

Plugins and Samples

AWS Device Farm is an app testing service that lets you test and interact with your Android, iOS, and web apps on many devices at once, or reproduce issues on a device in real time. View video, screenshots, logs, and performance data to pinpoint and fix issues before shipping your app. 

Automated Mobile App Testing

Automated Testing

Test your app in parallel against a large collection of physical devices in the AWS Cloud

 

Manual App Testing with Remote Device Access

Remote Access

Gesture, swipe, and interact with devices in real time, directly from your web browser

How Automated Testing Works

Choose an app to test

Choose to test a native, hybrid, or web app 

 

Tests run against your app on real devices

AWS Device Farm tests your app against your choice of real phones and tablets

 

Get detailed test reports

Get results in minutes that pinpoint bugs and performance problems

How Remote Access Works

Select a device

Select a device by attributes like make, model, and OS version

 

 

The selected device is displayed in your browser

AWS Device Farm displays the device’s screen in your browser

 

 

Interact with the device

Gesture, swipe, and interact with the device. Reproduce customer issues and test new functionality


 

Trusted by Developers, QA, and Support Professionals

AWS Device Farm customer - Allstate
AWS Device Farm customer - Etsy
AWS Device Farm customer - Tableau
AWS Device Farm customer - Gannett
AWS Device Farm customer - Miniclip
AWS Device Farm customer - Inshorts
AWS Device Farm customer - Rainforest QA
AWS Device Farm customer - Goibibo
AWS Device Farm customer - MySmartPrice
AWS Device Farm customer - Interactive Intelligence
AWS Device Farm customer - Zynga
AWS Device Farm customer - Schibsted
AWS Device Farm customer - Zillow
AWS Device Farm customer - SchoolMessenger

Improve the quality of your app, time to market, and customer satisfaction

Test on real devices

Use the same devices your customers use

Run tests and interact with a large selection of physical devices. Unlike emulators, physical devices give you a more accurate understanding of the way users interact with your app by taking into account factors like memory, CPU usage, location, and modifications made by manufactures and carriers to the firmware and software. We are always adding devices to the fleet.  See the device list.

Reproduce and fix issues

Reproduce and fix issues faster

Manually reproduce issues and run automated tests in parallel. We collect videos, logs, and performance data so you can dive deep and solve problems quickly. For automated tests, we’ll identify and group issues so you can focus on the most important problems first.

Simulate environments

Simulate real-world environments

Fine-tune your test environment by configuring location, language, network connection, application data, and installing prerequisite apps to simulate real-world customer conditions.

Choose the test framework that fits your needs

Choose the tests that work for you

Run our built-in test suite (no scripting required) or customize your tests by selecting from open-source test frameworks like Appium, Calabash, and Espresso (see supported frameworks). You can also perform manual tests with Remote Access.

 

Integrate with your workflow

Integrate with your development workflow

Use our service plugins and API to automatically initiate tests and get results from IDEs and continuous integration environments like Android Studio and Jenkins.

Test securely at scale

Test and reproduce issues with confidence

Each device is dedicated to you for the duration of your test or Remote Access session and completely isolated from other devices at the software and hardware level. After you are done, the device is wiped to remove your application and data.

Flexible pricing that fits your testing needs

Start now with your free trial of 1000 device minutes*

Pay as You Go

Unlimited Testing

Private Devices

Test on any of our devices in parallel and pay just for what you use

Test as much as you want each month for a flat rate

Test on dedicated devices deployed exclusively for your account

$0.17/device minute

Your first 1000 minutes are free*

Starts at $250/month

Get 3 months for the price of 1**

Starts at $200/month

Contact us for a custom quote

Learn More
Learn More
Learn More

Sign up for AWS Device Farm

Improve the quality of your iOS, Android, and web applications by testing against real phones and tablets in the AWS Cloud.

Start Testing Today

Your first 1000 minutes are free*

Test on real devices in the AWS Cloud with AWS Device Farm
GET STARTED WITH AWS
Learn how to start using AWS in minutes
ha_2up-gettingstarted
AWS FREE TIER
Gain free, hands-on experience with AWS for 12 months
2up_FreeTier

* For a limited time, get a one-time trial of 1000 free device minutes instead of the standard 250 device minutes.

** For a limited time, new customers get 3 months for the price of 1 on their first device slot purchase.