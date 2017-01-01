AWS Device Farm is an app testing service that lets you test and interact with your Android, iOS, and web apps on many devices at once, or reproduce issues on a device in real time. View video, screenshots, logs, and performance data to pinpoint and fix issues before shipping your app.
Test your app in parallel against a large collection of physical devices in the AWS Cloud
Gesture, swipe, and interact with devices in real time, directly from your web browser
Choose to test a native, hybrid, or web app
AWS Device Farm tests your app against your choice of real phones and tablets
Get results in minutes that pinpoint bugs and performance problems
Select a device by attributes like make, model, and OS version
AWS Device Farm displays the device’s screen in your browser
Gesture, swipe, and interact with the device. Reproduce customer issues and test new functionality
Run tests and interact with a large selection of physical devices. Unlike emulators, physical devices give you a more accurate understanding of the way users interact with your app by taking into account factors like memory, CPU usage, location, and modifications made by manufactures and carriers to the firmware and software. We are always adding devices to the fleet. See the device list.
Manually reproduce issues and run automated tests in parallel. We collect videos, logs, and performance data so you can dive deep and solve problems quickly. For automated tests, we’ll identify and group issues so you can focus on the most important problems first.
Fine-tune your test environment by configuring location, language, network connection, application data, and installing prerequisite apps to simulate real-world customer conditions.
Run our built-in test suite (no scripting required) or customize your tests by selecting from open-source test frameworks like Appium, Calabash, and Espresso (see supported frameworks). You can also perform manual tests with Remote Access.
Use our service plugins and API to automatically initiate tests and get results from IDEs and continuous integration environments like Android Studio and Jenkins.
Each device is dedicated to you for the duration of your test or Remote Access session and completely isolated from other devices at the software and hardware level. After you are done, the device is wiped to remove your application and data.
Start now with your free trial of 1000 device minutes*
Test on any of our devices in parallel and pay just for what you use
Test as much as you want each month for a flat rate
Test on dedicated devices deployed exclusively for your account
Improve the quality of your iOS, Android, and web applications by testing against real phones and tablets in the AWS Cloud.
Your first 1000 minutes are free*
* For a limited time, get a one-time trial of 1000 free device minutes instead of the standard 250 device minutes.
** For a limited time, new customers get 3 months for the price of 1 on their first device slot purchase.