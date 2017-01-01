Earth on AWS

Build planetary-scale applications in the cloud with open geospatial data.

Datasets

Use Cases

Call for Proposals

Marketplace

Landsat on AWS

Landsat 8 data is available for anyone to use via Amazon S3. All Landsat 8 scenes from 2015 are available along with a selection of cloud-free scenes from 2013 and 2014. All new Landsat 8 scenes are made available each day, often within hours of production. The satellite images the entire Earth every 16 days at a roughly 30 meter resolution.

Image from Landsat 8 satellite, courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey

Learn More

NEXRAD on AWS

The Next Generation Weather Radar (NEXRAD) is a network of 160 high-resolution Doppler radar sites that detects precipitation and atmospheric movement and disseminates data in approximately five minute intervals from each site. NEXRAD enables severe storm prediction and is used by researchers and commercial enterprises to study and address the impact of weather across multiple sectors.

Image from NEXRAD data

Learn More

SpaceNet Machine Learning Imagery

SpaceNet is a corpus of high-resolution satellite imagery and labeled training data for researchers to utilize to develop and train machine learning algorithms. The data set is made up of roughly 1,990 square kilometers of imagery at 50 cm resolution and 220,594 corresponding building footprints.

Image from SpaceNet program

Learn More

National Agriculture Imagery Program

The National Agriculture Imagery Program (NAIP) acquires aerial imagery during the agricultural growing seasons in the continental U.S. Roughly one meter aerial imagery (Red, Green, Blue, NIR) is available for multiple years on Amazon S3.

Image from National Agriculture Imagery Program

Learn More

Terrain Tiles on AWS

Digital Elevation Models (DEM) provide a way to examine the elevation of the Earth’s surface and are available as terrain raster tiles on Amazon S3. Global coverage is provided and in the United States, 10 meter National Elevation Data (NED) data now augments the earlier NED 3 meter and 30 meter Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) data for crisper, more consistent mountain detail.

Image of Digital Elevation Model data

Learn More

GDELT - A Global Database of Society

The GDELT Project monitors the world's broadcast, print, and web news from nearly every corner of every country in over 100 languages and identifies the people, locations, organizations, counts, themes, sources, emotions, counts, quotes, images and events driving our global society every second of every day.

Image from GDELT Project

Learn More

NASA Earth Exchange (NEX)

The NASA Earth Exchange (NEX) makes it easier and more efficient for researchers to access and process earth science data. NEX datasets available on Amazon S3 include downscaled climate projections, global MODIS vegetation indices, and Landsat Global Land Survey data.

Image from NASA

Learn More

OpenStreetMap

OpenStreetMap (OSM) is a free, editable map of the world, created and maintained by volunteers and available for use under an open license, now on Amazon S3. Anyone can use OSM to provide maps, directions, and geographic context to users around the world, building on top of its several billion user-contributed features.

Image © OpenStreetMap contributors

Learn More

Sentinel-2 on AWS

The Sentinel-2 mission is a land monitoring constellation that provides high resolution optical imagery. The mission will provide a global coverage of the Earth's land surface every 10 days at resolutions up to 10 meters. Data are added regularly, usually within few hours after they are available on the Sentinel Scientific Hub.

Image from Sentinel-2

Learn More

DigitalGlobe Open Data Program

Pre and post event high-resolution satellite imagery in support of emergency planning, risk assessment, monitoring of staging areas and emergency response, damage assessment, and recovery. Also incudes crowdsourced damage assessments for major, sudden onset disasters.

Image from DigitalGlobe

Learn More

MODIS on AWS

Data from USGS' and NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) is available for anyone to use via Amazon S3. Select products are made available each day, often within hours of production.

Image from MODIS

Learn More

Functional Map of the World

A point-of-interest classification library and image sets to use as training data for machine learning algorithms, made available on Amazon S3 by IARPA. Released in two batches, the library includes 62 pre-defined categories, and contains 1,000,000 "image chips."

Image from FMotW

Learn More

GOES on AWS

Data from NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) is available for anyone to use via Amazon S3. GOES provides continuous weather imagery and monitoring of meteorological and space environment data across North America.

Image from GOES-16

Learn More

UK Met Office Weather Forecasts

Archive data from the UK Met Office Global and Regional Ensemble Prediction System (MOGREPS) is now available on Amazon S3. Both a high resolution weather forecast covering the United Kingdom and a global weather forecast are available.

Learn More

Use Cases

Below you will find both videos and articles explaining how Earth Observation data on AWS can be used in your startup, enterprise, or research institution.

  • Videos

    2015-eo-day-intro
    Earth Observation on AWS
    2015-eo-day-devseed
    Earth Observation Data Revolution
    2015-eo-day-esri
    ArcGIS for Earth Observation in the Cloud
    2016-ag-day-osu
    Cloud Computing and the Geospatial Sciences
    2016-ag-day-farmlogs
    How Technology is Enabling a New Era of Farming
    2015-eo-day-dg
    Geospatial Big Data with DigitalGlobe
    2015-eo-day-planet
    Planet on AWS
    2015-eo-day-blueraster
    Emerging Hotspots of Global Tree Cover Loss
    2015-eo-day-noaa
    NOAA Big Data Project
    2015-eo-day-mapbox
    How Mapbox Does Earth
    2016-ag-day-planetos
    Big Data Infrastructure for Data Driven Agriculture
    2015-eo-day-harris
    Earth Observation in the Cloud using ENVI

  • Articles

    A Minimalistic Way to Tackle Big Data Produced by Earth Observation Satellites

    A look at how Sinergise is using AWS to find innovative ways to process the already more than 200TB of data coming from Sentinel-2 satellite.

    Read

    Zooniverse’s Open Source Answer to Disaster Relief

    Zooniverse aggregates data from 1.4M volunteers and 65 full time researchers analyze all of this data to derive value from it in an effort to reduce the impact of disasters.

    Read

    The Birds in the Cloud

    An exploration of how the University of Oklahoma uses NEXRAD data on AWS to study migrating flocks of birds.

    Read

    Resilience Data Analytics Tool and the Cloud Help Humans Survive and Thrive

    Exploring how Conservation International opened up 60 datasets for governments and scientists, over 12TB of data.

    Read

    Landsat on AWS: Half a Year, Half a Billion Requests

    More and more, research in the areas of climate change, agricultural resilience and space exploration rely on access to computing resources in the cloud. Because the cloud makes it easy to share massive amounts of data and allows them to only pay for the computing resources they need, they can accelerate their pace of research while reducing costs.

    Read

    New Tools for Using Real-Time and Archived NEXRAD Weather Data on AWS

    A look at how NOAA has opened up NEXRAD, a network of 160 high-resolution Doppler radar sites that enables severe storm prediction and is used by researchers and commercial enterprises to study and address the impact of weather across multiple sectors.

    Read

    Building the OpenNEX Climate Data Access Tool

    Planet OS talks about their OpenNEX Climate Data Access Tool, which allows users to generate custom datasets from the NASA Earth Exchange GDDP and DCP-30 data. With this tool, Planet OS is helping the NASA Earth Exchange team make these valuable climate datasets accessible to the masses

    Read

    Terrain Tiles on AWS

    Mapzen gathered elevation data from various public sources and is making it easy for startups, enterprises, and research institutions to access and use via Amazon S3. These digital elevation models (DEMs) provide a powerful way to examine the elevation of the Earth’s surface. You can read a Q&A we conducted with Mapzen about this dataset.

    Read

Cloud Credits for Earth Observation Research

AWS Cloud Credits for Research are available for anyone to conduct research using Earth Observation data on AWS. Students, educators, and researchers are key drivers of technological innovation and we want to support new advances in the field.

Learn How to Apply

AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace has dozens of geospatial, GIS and location-based applications that can benefit your routing, planning, predictive modeling and mapping to deliver richer and more meaningful solutions. Easily launch intelligent location and mapping solutions into your AWS account and start understanding the world around you in a new way.

Explore Solutions